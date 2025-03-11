The EU AI Act Is About to Hit the Books: Compliance Steps You Need to Know

The EU AI Act has ushered in a new era for AI governance. After three years of deliberations on how to regulate AI to safeguard citizens, businesses, and government agencies from potential risks, the Act is about to officially become law – setting a new standard for AI policy globally.

IBM welcomed the Act and its risk-based approach to regulating AI. It aligns with our work on AI ethics, which shows that openness, transparency, and accountability are the hallmarks of best-practice AI deployment.

While the Act will soon be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and become law 20 days later, it will take up to three years for all aspects of the legislation to come into full effect. During this time, policymakers and businesses have a collective responsibility to make the implementation of the Act a success. That starts with ensuring compliance, encouraging AI adoption, and ultimately spurring innovation across Europe.