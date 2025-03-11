IBM Statement on Equal Marriage in Northern Ireland

1 min read
IBM today joins business leaders and employers to show our support for equal marriage in Northern Ireland. IBM’s statement is below:
As an organization that opposes discrimination in all its forms and has long fought for equal treatment for all, IBM believes that our employees in Northern Ireland should have access to the same rights, entitlements, responsibilities and freedoms enjoyed elsewhere in the United Kingdom.
Today, we openly express our support for the extension of civil marriage in Northern Ireland.