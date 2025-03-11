IBM Applauds Introduction of the Endless Frontier Act

“IBM supports the re-introduction of the Endless Frontier Act and welcomes Senators Schumer and Young’s commitment to science, research, and innovation. The bill will foster new modes of collaboration on scientific research that will help maintain our technological leadership, accelerate discovery of new technology to unlock societal and economic benefits, and help us be prepared for the next crisis. The Endless Frontier Act puts the United States on a re-invigorated, science-forward path to meet the critical challenges of our future.”

– Dr. Dario Gil, Director of IBM Research