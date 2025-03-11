Washington, D.C. – IBM today released this statement welcoming the Email Privacy Act, bipartisan legislation introduced in the House of Representatives that would update the Electronic Communications Privacy Act of 1986 (ECPA):

“With more individuals and companies choosing to store their emails, texts, documents, and photos in the cloud than ever before, Congress is right to consider a commonsense update to the 30 year old law that sets the standard for government access to internet communications. The updates to ECPA proposed in the Email Privacy Act would formalize current widespread practice by extending warrant protections to government requests for information stored in the cloud with limited exceptions. As a leading cloud services provider, IBM urges Congress to adopt these updates, which reflect our clients’ reasonable expectations with respect to the privacy of their information stored in the cloud.”

— Christina Peters, Chief Privacy Officer, IBM