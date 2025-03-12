How the US can Lead in Education and Build a More Equitable Economy

To incoming Secretaries Cardona and Walsh,

As you take office amid a global pandemic, I know you must be all too aware of the 11 million unemployed Americans and the 77 million students in US schools who have had their education interrupted in some way over the last 9 months.

These numbers show we have a lot of work ahead of us to recover our economy, get Americans back to work and prepare the future workforce for a rapidly evolving job market. We know this work can be done, and it can be done in a way that unlocks opportunity for all Americans, but it’s going to require all of us to rethink the way we approach education, skills training and hiring in this country.

At IBM we’ve been doing this rethinking for a while now. Like many others in our sector, we often have trouble finding candidates with the right skills to work in high-tech roles. In 2016 we coined the term “new collar jobs” to refer to a surging number of careers that don’t necessarily require a traditional bachelor’s degree, but instead need a specific set of in-demand skills.

This focus on new collar jobs has allowed us to open the aperture when it comes to training and hiring for some of our most innovative and high-tech roles. IBM has now stripped bachelor’s degree requirements for more than half of our US job openings, and we’re continuously reevaluating our roles to prioritize skills over specific degrees.

While our work will continue, a successful reimagining of our nation’s skills system is going to require collaboration and innovation in government and industry. IBM has a number of ideas for how we can work together to make the greatest impact for our nation’s students and working adults: