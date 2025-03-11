IBM Statement on the EARN IT Act

IBM today released the following statement on the EARN IT Act, sponsored by Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Richard Blumenthal:

“IBM welcomes the leadership Senators Graham and Blumenthal have shown in taking on the challenge of curbing harmful and illegal online content. Businesses should have to earn liability exemptions by taking reasonable care to stop the spread and societal impact of that content. We would be strongly opposed, however, to any measure that might jeopardize the integrity of commercial encryption technology, which is vital to securing the worldwide digital economy. We will work with the Senators to help shape a final version of this bill that protects the security of encryption and can win broad industry support.”

– Christopher A. Padilla, Vice President, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs