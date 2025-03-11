IBM's perspective on the EU's Digital Services Act: Building Greater Trust in Technology

This has become an even greater imperative at a time when the use of digital technologies has accelerated amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and will be an essential part in the recovery of our society and economy.

Therefore, IBM welcomes the European Commission’s proposal for a Digital Services Act (DSA). We are pleased the Commission adopted a “precision regulation” approach that is focused clearly on placing more responsibility on the relevant platforms to tackle illegal content online, something IBM has long called for.

We believe this proposal is an important starting point to build greater trust in technology and can offer an opportunity for Europe to champion online responsibility and accountability, while allowing digital businesses to continue to grow and innovate.

Read IBM’s full contribution to the European Commission’s public consultation on the DSA proposal: