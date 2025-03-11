DORA is a chance for financial services to make its digital transformation count

As the financial services sector prepares for 2023, operational and digital resilience are key policy objectives on the international regulatory horizon organizations must prepare for (see Figure 1). While these priorities were already on the horizon prior to Covid-19, the last two years have made mitigating operational risk and increasing banks’ capacity to withstand disruptions even more critical. As a result, we’re increasingly seeing new frameworks to help achieve these objectives and reduce risk, such as DORA in the European Union (EU) which was adopted last week.

The DORA framework focuses on very particular aspects of the financial ecosystem and targets specific outcomes related to the resilience of the financial services sector to information and communications technology (ICT)-related incidents[1]. DORA, and the global policy move toward greater operational resilience in financial services, will ultimately benefit customers by making service dependability a codified obligation. Like any endeavour designed to deliver transformative change at pace and scale, implementing DORA will require consistent focus and engagement, particularly at the Board and executive levels.

Achieving this regulatory outcome will require strong leadership, enterprise-wide clarity, alignment, and disciplined execution in firms.