Building digital resilience through more collaboration

Regulators and businesses cannot control the future, but they can choose to allow for optionality when implementing decisions today to ensure that they are future-proof for tomorrow. DORA is a case in point. IBM strongly supports DORA’s overall objective of providing more certainty for the financial sector. Agnieszka Bruyère, Vice President IBM Cloud for EMEA, has outlined our long history of helping clients adapt to changing regulations, including our preparedness in supporting our clients on their journey to upcoming DORA Compliance.

While it can be tempting to fold back on one’s own to avoid risks, in a world of uncertainty Europe should not limit dependencies by going it alone. Recent events have made the importance of the Transatlantic collaboration abundantly clear. There is more that unites us than divides us.

The same applies for regulation: Europe should not be cut off from best-of-breed cyber technologies. Doing so will impede access to providers and will not result in higher resilience. Quite the opposite. For instance, it may end up exacerbating concentration risk. Systemic risk and the need for resilience in financial services do not begin nor end at the geographical borders of the EU.