Digital Trade Principles for the Post-COVID Age

COVID-19 has created unprecedented disruptions in the global economy, the full impact of which will not become clear for years to come. Companies of all sizes are grappling with how to conduct business, reach customers, and maintain supply chain operations in the face of national lockdowns and travel restrictions. Individuals have had to self-isolate and alter their most intimate and personal interactions with family members and friends to meet quarantine and social distancing requirements. And governments are rethinking how to resolve manufacturing and supply chain vulnerabilities, jumpstart economic growth, and deliver essential services, such as education and healthcare, without risking the well-being of their citizens.

The result is that this pandemic has accelerated what was already well underway – the digitization of the global economy. Increased Internet access and data flows were fuelling this transformation long before the present crisis. Before the pandemic, cross-border data flows made a bigger contribution to global GDP than trade in manufactured goods. But today, virtual engagement and interactions have become the new norm. Between the start of the COVID-19 crisis and May of this year, demand for broadband communication services increased at a record pace, with some operators reporting a 60 percent increase in Internet traffic compared to before the crisis.