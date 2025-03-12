Digital Skills for a Stronger European Recovery

1 min read
It’s no secret the future of work is one of the most urgent questions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Some jobs will go away, new ones will be created, and all jobs will be forever changed by emerging technologies and the advancement of artificial intelligence and robotics. It is clear that COVID-19 has only accelerated this process. While IBM and others are creating 16 million more highly-skilled jobs by 2024 globally, we are challenged to find workers with the right skills to fill them.
As millions of children and students have returned to school in the past few weeks, the European Commission has just announced its Digital Education Action Plan 2021-2027 to further promote high quality and inclusive education and training in the digital age. This updated Action Plan will reflect on the lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis and offer a vision for education and training that makes use of the opportunities that digital transformation brings, while addressing challenges and risks.
The European Commission has also said the renewed Action Plan will be central to the Next Generation EU recovery period, supporting Member States, education and training institutions as well as citizens in their efforts to deal with the digital change.
The European Commission consulted many stakeholders to ensure the new Digital Education Action Plan reflects the education and training experience during the COVID-19 crisis. IBM is committed to fostering a culture of lifelong learning to create career opportunities for all in a rapidly changing industry, and welcomes those initiatives and consultations that seek to shape public policy based on experiences gained from operating remote, web-based learning models.
The Commission’s Digital Education Action Plan sets out guiding principles that underpin strategic priorities to be taken forward at the EU level. To improve the development in the area of digital education, the European Commission will pursue actions in a number of critical areas, including:
At IBM, as one of the world’s largest employers and one of the largest technology employers in Europe, we are fully supportive of these objectives and have sought to lead by example by setting up innovative platforms to bridge the skills gap. We enable both our global workforce and people worldwide, with a particular focus on underserved communities to acquire the skills they need to succeed.
Some examples of what IBM has been doing include:
These approaches can facilitate career transitions and make the tech industry more diverse, more inclusive and more committed to bringing in people with non-traditional backgrounds.
Bridging the skills gap is not something European institutions, or even European governments, can do alone. Instead, governments should work together with employers and other stakeholders to find the best way forward to ensure workers have the right mix of in-demand professional and technical skills.
At IBM, we encourage European policymakers to partner with businesses to increase coordination and best practice sharing between all players on curriculum development, but also to encourage the design of vocational education pathways that involve strong engagement of business with the school and higher education systems. Policymakers can also support testing and scaling-up of effective business-sponsored models for reskilling and upskilling.
In the context of the Commission’s Digital Education Action Plan, IBM calls on Member States to include technology education structures, such as IBM’s P-TECH initiatives, as part of their economic reform programmes and acknowledge the crucial role digital education plays for the long term sustainability of Europe’s economies.
European governments can also adapt educational programs to the educational needs in their country by prioritising public funding to private-public collaborations. In doing so, the focus should lie on supporting digitized, platform-based solutions and reusable assets.
The power of data and AI can help map out reskilling opportunities. This will help workers, companies and governments to prioritise actions, time and resources spent on reskilling the workforce in a more effective and efficient way.
Digital Education should not be for the few but for the many. Badging and micro-credentials are just a few examples of quickly implementable and market-relevant tools that can reach European citizens in rural areas with limited access to traditional university.
As one of Europe’s largest technology employers, IBM supports the European Commission’s Digital Education Action Plan, and its plan to equip Europe’s workers with digital skills, improve computing education in schools, and ensure on-going efforts are scaled-up. IBM has been doing exactly that, with projects such as P-TECH or SkillsBuild, initiatives such as badging, micro-credentials, and new collar jobs. We recommend European governments to leverage such best-practices from private organisations as these initiatives can help European governments in their efforts to ensure that Europe’s workforce and economies are future-proof.
Authored by Fredrik Sjögren, Government and Regulatory Affairs Executive
