Creating a better culture of data sharing in Europe

As the consultation to the European Commission’s proposal for a ‘Data Governance Act’ draws to a close, IBM provided its views on how to create greater data responsibility and a better culture of data sharing in Europe.

“IBM has always advocated for greater and better data responsibility, as this will generate more trust and a better culture of data sharing in Europe. We call on the European Commission to continue to strengthen its ‘free flow of data’ commitments and to install a simple and efficient mechanism to request the re-use of public sector data,” said Jean-Marc Leclerc, Head of EU Government and Regulatory Affairs, IBM.

Read the full submission to the consultation for a ‘Data Governance Act’ here: