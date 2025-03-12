1 min read
Data is the phenomenon of our time. It is the world’s new natural resource, growing exponentially not only in quantity but more importantly in form. Every action and interaction, every decision and relationship, every event occurring in any of the world’s complex systems, natural and human-made, is now being expressed as data.
To extract the profound insight, business value and societal potential in these flows of data, we require artificial intelligence – specifically, AI that can make sense of data from every source and in every form: structured data from transactional systems like e-commerce, financial markets and supply chains; natural language data like social media; data in the form of images and video; and data from Internet of Things sensors.
Through the pervasive instrumentation of everything, combined with networks of increasing speed and capacity, the world’s activities and processes are becoming real-time. This will increasingly require systems that learn, predict, make recommendations and aid decision-making with confidence. And that will enable the transformation of business and society, the solution of previously intractable challenges, lives that are healthier, opportunities that are more varied, and homes and cities that are safer, fairer and more vibrant.
This profound shift is compelling enterprises and institutions of all kinds to adopt new technology and business architectures, based on artificial intelligence and cloud; and new business processes, skills and forms of engagement. At IBM, we call this the cognitive enterprise.
But to realize this enormous promise and ensure the success of these new platforms, businesses, governments and all of civil society must address significant societal and policy implications. In the rush to harness the potential from data, we must not lose sight of basic expectations that individuals, enterprises and communities rightly have regarding security, trust, privacy, jobs, skills – and, increasingly, the data they own or that is collected from them.
In January 2017, IBM Chairman Ginni Rometty issued an initial set of Principles for the Cognitive Era, describing IBM’s commitments regarding the purpose of our cognitive systems; the transparency we will bring to its use; and the commitment we have made to help current and future generations develop the skills required to succeed in this new world.
But even before the deployment of AI, we believe that organizations that collect, store, manage or process data have an obligation to handle it responsibly. That belief – embodied in our century-long commitment to trust and responsibility in all relationships – is why the world’s largest enterprises trust IBM as a steward of their most valuable data. We take that trust seriously and earn it every day by following these responsible beliefs and practices:
A world being reshaped by the phenomenon of data requires clarity around the principles and rules of the road to ensure that the rights of those who own it and use it are protected. We have defined the following key areas of policy to ensure that trust for our clients and communities.
IBM is fully committed to protecting the privacy of data, which is fundamental in a data-driven society.
As a global leader in enterprise security, IBM has a unique perspective on the rapidly growing threats of an increasingly open marketplace and public sphere. We are devoting our powerful engines of technology innovation to create the tools to protect our clients and global trade – from AI to blockchain. And we are drawing on our global array of trusted relationships to convene business, government, academia and all of civil society to address our collective need, while striking the crucial balance among security, privacy and freedom.
IBM opposes any effort to weaken or limit the effectiveness of commercial encryption technologies that are essential to modern business.
IBM employs industry-leading security practices and technologies to safeguard data, and is at the forefront of applying artificial intelligence capabilities to stay one step ahead of emerging digital threats.
From our long history of pioneering AI technology and the work we are doing to help our clients apply it around the world, we have learned that these capabilities – which are better understood as “augmentation” than “artificial” – represent a positive and transformative force for businesses, institutions, governments and individuals. We have also learned that they must be developed in thoughtful and responsible ways.
IBM is leading efforts to ensure workers worldwide are prepared for technological and business shifts that are changing the way work gets done, and that are driving productivity, economic growth and job creation. We are working with policymakers to modernize education systems to emphasize in-demand skills rather than specific degrees. Preparing more students and workers for careers in well-paying new collar jobs will help ensure that more workers have an opportunity to benefit from technology-driven economic growth.
IBM encourages governments to:
The data economy is evolving rapidly, and new technologies are changing the way we live and work – and so these views on data responsibility will continue to evolve. By offering this comprehensive view of our principles and practices, we aim to spark dialogue across all sectors of society. And we will continue to earn the trust of our clients and the communities in which we work in moving, storing, managing, analyzing and learning from the data that powers the modern world, and the new capabilities – in both technology and business – that offer so much promise for turning it into economic value and societal progress.
