To extract the profound insight, business value and societal potential in these flows of data, we require artificial intelligence – specifically, AI that can make sense of data from every source and in every form: structured data from transactional systems like e-commerce, financial markets and supply chains; natural language data like social media; data in the form of images and video; and data from Internet of Things sensors.

Through the pervasive instrumentation of everything, combined with networks of increasing speed and capacity, the world’s activities and processes are becoming real-time. This will increasingly require systems that learn, predict, make recommendations and aid decision-making with confidence. And that will enable the transformation of business and society, the solution of previously intractable challenges, lives that are healthier, opportunities that are more varied, and homes and cities that are safer, fairer and more vibrant.

This profound shift is compelling enterprises and institutions of all kinds to adopt new technology and business architectures, based on artificial intelligence and cloud; and new business processes, skills and forms of engagement. At IBM, we call this the cognitive enterprise.

But to realize this enormous promise and ensure the success of these new platforms, businesses, governments and all of civil society must address significant societal and policy implications. In the rush to harness the potential from data, we must not lose sight of basic expectations that individuals, enterprises and communities rightly have regarding security, trust, privacy, jobs, skills – and, increasingly, the data they own or that is collected from them.

In January 2017, IBM Chairman Ginni Rometty issued an initial set of Principles for the Cognitive Era, describing IBM’s commitments regarding the purpose of our cognitive systems; the transparency we will bring to its use; and the commitment we have made to help current and future generations develop the skills required to succeed in this new world.

But even before the deployment of AI, we believe that organizations that collect, store, manage or process data have an obligation to handle it responsibly. That belief – embodied in our century-long commitment to trust and responsibility in all relationships – is why the world’s largest enterprises trust IBM as a steward of their most valuable data. We take that trust seriously and earn it every day by following these responsible beliefs and practices: