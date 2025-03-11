IBM released the following statement on joining an amicus curiae brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in support of several states, local governments and others challenging the revocation of the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program:

“IBM employs more than 30 Dreamers working in a variety of roles, from software engineering to analytics and technical support. They contribute to our company and help to drive innovation and excellence at IBM. In fact, one of our Dreamers recently worked around-the-clock remote shifts to ensure continuity of IBM services when Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston.

“IBM is actively urging Congress to find a permanent legislative solution to enable Dreamers to stay in the United States. We have also urged the court in this case to find that DACA’s revocation was unfounded. The program is due to begin phasing out in less than five months, and we are committed to providing as much stability and predictability as possible to DACA recipients who work at IBM.”

– Christopher Padilla, Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs, IBM