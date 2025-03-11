IBM Statement on U.S. Cybersecurity Executive Order

Washington, D.C. – IBM today issued the following statement in response to a U.S. executive order on cybersecurity:

“IBM welcomes the administration’s focus on cybersecurity as a national priority.

Cyber threats continue to pose a significant risk to both governments and the private sector. We are pleased that today’s executive order promotes the use of the widely-supported NIST Cybersecurity Framework as a tool for federal agencies to manage cyber risk. The alignment of federal agency security around the framework’s risk-based approach builds off of NIST’s successful collaboration with industry during the last administration.

We also welcome this order’s effort to address the critical cybersecurity skills gap. IBM is tackling cybersecurity workforce development head on through our efforts to train more students and mid-career professionals in needed skills for New Collar positions such as cybersecurity analysts.

This executive order is an important step towards further engaging key leaders across government agencies, and continuing vital collaboration between government and industry. We hope to continue to work with leaders across the federal government to enhance and maintain the nation’s cybersecurity going forward.”

– Christopher A. Padilla, Vice President, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs