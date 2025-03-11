Viewpoint: IBM's Chief Privacy Officer on Priorities for a U.S Privacy Law

IBM Chief Privacy Officer Christina Montgomery today published an OpEd on FoxBusiness.com calling for legislation that provides American consumers with consistent privacy protections nationwide.

She emphasized that “If companies are to live up to society’s expectations of trust and transparency, there must be a legal framework that is seamless across our 50 states — and accountability measures that support these new laws. Corporate pledges and industry best practices can’t alone police bad actors who will exploit data for their own ends without respect for consumers’ privacy.”

