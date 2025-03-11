IBM Statement on Bipartisan Cyber Incident Reporting Legislation in the U.S.

IBM today issued the following statement in response passage of cyber incident reporting legislation in the U.S.:

“Last night’s passage of bipartisan cyber incident reporting legislation is an important piece of our nation’s overall cybersecurity strategy to help prepare and respond swiftly to cyber threats with a whole of government approach. IBM applauds the work of Sens. Gary Peters and Robert Portman to create a trustworthy environment in which to share incident information, and we look forward to the rulemaking process that will ensure a harmonized and effective reporting construct that benefits the cyber ecosystem.”

-Christopher Padilla, Vice President, IBM Global Government and Regulatory Affairs