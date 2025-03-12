IBM CEO Statement on CHIPS and Science Act Signing

WASHINGTON — August 9, 2022: IBM (NYSE: IBM) today issued the following statement from Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna following President Biden signing the CHIPS and Science Act into law:

“Today I was honored to attend the signing ceremony for the historic CHIPS and Science Act, where bipartisan policymakers and representatives from the private and public sectors came together to cement our commitment to this country’s economic and national security. Now the real work begins, and for IBM that means rapidly accelerating domestic innovation and unlocking breakthroughs in semiconductor technology.”

-Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO, IBM