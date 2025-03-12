IBM Response to Sec. Raimondo's long-term vision for CHIPS for America Act

IBM today issued the following statement in response to remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo outlining a long term vision for the CHIPS for America program:

“We congratulate Secretary Raimondo and the Biden Administration on this critical milestone for the CHIPS for America program. As a global leader in semiconductor research and development, IBM stands ready to work with our academic and manufacturing partners to implement new technologies and rapidly scale industrial innovation. We look forward to additional CHIPS R&D updates from the Department of Commerce in the months ahead.”

-Dario Gil, Senior Vice President and Director of Research, IBM