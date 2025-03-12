IBM CEO Arvind Krishna Statement on Final CHIPS Act Passage

WASHINGTON — July 28, 2022: IBM (NYSE: IBM) today issued the following statement from Chairman and CEO of IBM Arvind Krishna on the passage of the CHIPS Act in Congress:

“This week members of Congress came together for the good of the country to find a bipartisan way forward on the CHIPS Act. The legislation that is now headed to President Biden’s desk marks a historic investment in our economy here at home, boosts our global competitiveness, and strengthens our national security. IBM thanks the president, leaders from both parties in the House and Senate, and countless others for their tireless work to get this bill across the finish line. Our company along with many others is ready to get to work to make sure this investment accelerates U.S. leadership in semiconductor innovation and manufacturing and benefits as many Americans as possible, as soon as possible.”

– Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO