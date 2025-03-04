IBM Statement on Collaboration with Canadian Government to Strengthen Semiconductor Supply Chain

IBM today issued the following statement welcoming a new semiconductor collaboration between IBM and the Government of Canada:

“IBM thanks President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau for highlighting the importance of a strong North American semiconductor supply chain in their joint statement today. IBM is proud to work with the Government of Canada and ISED to support technologies that spur economic growth and enhance security for the semiconductor ecosystem. A key component of this work is increasing advanced packaging capacity throughout Canada, which complements IBM’s semiconductor R&D leadership at the Albany NanoTech Complex. This new collaboration will help bolster both the U.S. and Canada’s chip design and manufacturing capabilities as well as the global supply chain.”

-Dario Gil, Senior Vice President and Director, IBM Research