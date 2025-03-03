IBM Cybersecurity, Mainframe Apprenticeships Help Job Seekers Earn Up To 48 College Credits

Today, IBM announced two more of its technology apprenticeship programs earned official recognition from the American Council on Education (ACE) for college credits. Tech job seekers can gain 45 college credits through the IBM Mainframe System Administrator apprenticeship program role and 48 college credits with the Cybersecurity Analyst apprenticeship program role – which represents 80% of the credit hours required for an associate’s degree and an unprecedented recognition for the U.S. tech industry. The recognition by ACE for these two apprenticeship programs is in addition to the software engineering apprenticeship validation IBM earned last year.

IBM’s technical apprenticeships in software engineering, mainframe systems and cybersecurity allow past, current and future apprentices – at IBM and with IBM clients – to apply their learning to college credits at more than 1,700 colleges and universities, related associations, and other organizations in America and abroad. In addition, the IBM Mainframe Apprenticeship Accelerator extends the apprenticeship program to other U.S. employers which require these critical skills and gives their employees an alternate path to higher education. This recognition from ACE underscores the importance of investing in multiple pathways to education and puts IBM apprentices on a debt-free fast-track to an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.