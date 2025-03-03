IBM Cybersecurity, Mainframe Apprenticeships Help Job Seekers Earn Up To 48 College Credits

1 min read
Today, IBM announced two more of its technology apprenticeship programs earned official recognition from the American Council on Education (ACE) for college credits. Tech job seekers can gain 45 college credits through the IBM Mainframe System Administrator apprenticeship program role and 48 college credits with the Cybersecurity Analyst apprenticeship program role – which represents 80% of the credit hours required for an associate’s degree and an unprecedented recognition for the U.S. tech industry. The recognition by ACE for these two apprenticeship programs is in addition to the software engineering apprenticeship validation IBM earned last year.
IBM’s technical apprenticeships in software engineering, mainframe systems and cybersecurity allow past, current and future apprentices – at IBM and with IBM clients – to apply their learning to college credits at more than 1,700 colleges and universities, related associations, and other organizations in America and abroad. In addition, the IBM Mainframe Apprenticeship Accelerator extends the apprenticeship program to other U.S. employers which require these critical skills and gives their employees an alternate path to higher education. This recognition from ACE underscores the importance of investing in multiple pathways to education and puts IBM apprentices on a debt-free fast-track to an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.
“At IBM, we’ve seen firsthand why it’s important to grow your talent pool and eliminate unnecessary barriers for job seekers,” said Obed Louissaint, Senior Vice President, Transformation & Culture, IBM. “Our industry-leading apprenticeship program is training Americans for critically important, in-demand tech jobs all while allowing them to earn a paycheck. The learn-while-you-earn model has been a success for IBM, and we hope to see these types of programs scaled nationally.”
IBM’s apprenticeship program offers 27 different career tracks and is currently operating in 17 different U.S. states. With Congressional passage of The National Apprenticeship Act, programs like these could be more widely offered, helping to close America’s skills gap and fill critically important roles which support U.S. competitiveness.
ACE, through its Learning Evaluations program, facilitates seamless pathways for learners, schools, and employers to intersect – creating economic mobility and a skilled workforce. The ACE-endorsed badges and transcripts are designed to allow learners and IBM apprentices to easily transition between work and post-secondary education.
“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen millions of Americans take steps to change their careers,” said Michele Spires, Assistant Vice President, Learning Evaluation, ACE. “That’s why programs like IBM’s, which provide professional advancement opportunities for underserved student populations, are vital to supporting economic mobility and diversity. Last year, we were proud to validate IBM’s apprenticeship program for the first time, and this year we are thrilled to see the expansion in opportunities – especially in critically important fields such as cybersecurity.”
Click here for more information on credit recommendations for IBM’s apprenticeship programs.