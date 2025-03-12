An American Competitiveness Policy Agenda

1 min read
As the 118th Congress settles in and tackles a new policy agenda, our nation’s leaders should focus on bipartisan measures that advance America’s economic competitiveness and national security. At a time of international uncertainty and intense competition, it is imperative to advance a bipartisan agenda that supports innovation, supply chain resiliency, cybersecurity, trusted technology, and a workforce skilled for the jobs of this new era. For more than a century, IBM has sought to promote thoughtful, bipartisan public policy solutions that bring people together and help solve tomorrow’s problems today.
Below are five priorities that IBM believes the new Congress and the Biden Administration should prioritize to strengthen America’s global competitiveness in 2023 and beyond:
Investments in America’s ability to innovate and create entirely new industries lead to jobs and opportunities at home and a stronger and more resilient economy that is prepared to compete globally in cutting-edge technologies. The CHIPS and Science Act is an excellent example of how the nation can promote vitally important technology research in the United States. A supply chain crisis was the forcing function that underscored the urgency of building and designing semiconductors in America. We should act in other equally essential technology areas before the next crisis, and IBM calls on Congress and the Administration to do this by:
At a time of conflict and uncertainty, it is more important than ever to fortify government IT systems, so they are robust, resilient, and well-defended against cyberattacks by hostile actors. In any IT system, overreliance on a single technology exposes a single vector of attack. It then is harder to react to surges in demand and may lead to over-customization, making updates difficult and costly. Congress and the Administration should prioritize investments in technological resiliency. Our leaders can make investments now to ensure federal agencies’ IT propels the country forward by:
A country’s economic stability is only as strong as its supply chain. The recent baby formula shortage in the U.S. is a stark reminder that investing in and maintaining a diverse supply chain is critical to American security and success. However, the key to supply chain security is to use intelligent, targeted policies that protect national security, not overly broad or cumbersome rules that hurt only American firms while foreign competitors capture markets. IBM calls for “Precision Regulation” of the supply chain by:
American competitiveness relies on a highly skilled and diverse workforce, where a traditional bachelor’s or postgraduate degree is not the only pathway to a well-paying career. Our workforce is essential to supporting, developing, and creating the technology solutions that will solve our society’s most pressing problems. We can develop and grow a diverse workplace by:
We must also strengthen societal trust in technology to create a competitive technological economy. Consumers are understandably concerned about the use of today’s rapidly changing technologies and the data that feeds into them. Still, we can drive progress and enhance consumer protections and business innovation by: