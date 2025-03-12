An American Competitiveness Policy Agenda

As the 118th Congress settles in and tackles a new policy agenda, our nation’s leaders should focus on bipartisan measures that advance America’s economic competitiveness and national security. At a time of international uncertainty and intense competition, it is imperative to advance a bipartisan agenda that supports innovation, supply chain resiliency, cybersecurity, trusted technology, and a workforce skilled for the jobs of this new era. For more than a century, IBM has sought to promote thoughtful, bipartisan public policy solutions that bring people together and help solve tomorrow’s problems today.

Below are five priorities that IBM believes the new Congress and the Biden Administration should prioritize to strengthen America’s global competitiveness in 2023 and beyond: