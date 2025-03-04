IBM today issued the following statement in response to the EU’s new Ethics Guidelines for Trustworthy AI:

“The EU’s new Ethics Guidelines for Trustworthy AI set a global standard for efforts to advance AI that is ethical and responsible, and IBM is pleased to endorse them. They reflect many principles that IBM has been practicing for a long time. We were proud to participate in the work of the Expert Group that developed the guidelines, and we believe the thoughtful approach to creating them provides a strong example that other countries and regions should follow. We look forward to contributing actively to their implementation.”

-Martin Jetter, Chairman, IBM Europe