Report: Accelerating Semiconductor Research, Accelerating America

The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act’s call to create a National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) and a National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP) recognizes the need for swift action to strengthen U.S. semiconductor leadership in the face of rising global competition.
To protect U.S. semiconductor leadership, manufacturing continually fueled by world-leading research and development is key. In this report, a broad coalition of industries, universities, consortia, national labs, and nonprofits offers a vision of a technology network, with hubs and geographically distributed centers of excellence, as the main technical driver of NSTC and NAPMP, supporting the research, development, prototyping and manufacturing transfer goals of the NSTC and NAPMP and ensuring they are met.
To reach that objective, the technology network must achieve the following:
The network must be held accountable for reaching clear and measurable goals. In reaching its objective, it will accelerate the American semiconductor industry.