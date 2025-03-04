5 Career Tips for New Collar Jobs

“Passion drives curiosity, so do not be afraid to try something new. If you’re looking to break into the field, you first need to step outside of your comfort zone. Reach out to your local community college (if available) or call a university to see what type of programs they offer in cybersecurity. I also would encourage researching the different career paths that cybersecurity has to offer such as Security Engineer, Security Analyst and Compliance Officer in order to get a better understanding of the role it plays in cybersecurity.

Some professional certifications that are beneficial to have on your resume are: Security+, Network+, CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) and CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor). Also, take the initiative to send an email to a cybersecurity manager at a company you’re interested in working for to express your interest in the field. Ask if they have the time to discuss the different pathways that are offered more in-depth.”