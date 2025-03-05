Artificial intelligence (AI) will transform our world. As a global leader in AI, IBM continues to push cognitive computing to the edge of possibility, from Watson agricultural insights informing planting season to incident reporting insights helping to fight human trafficking. But leadership means more than creating the world’s most advanced technologies — it also requires responsible stewardship of these powerful new tools.

Responsibility has been a hallmark of IBM’s culture for over 100 years. Our commitment to responsible stewardship is grounded in long-held Principles of Trust and Transparency.

IBM offers these 10 AI policy priorities for governments and public policy makers around the world in order to advance trusted AI.