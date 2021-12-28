Read IBM's playbook and policy recommendations to close the talent gap and help drive the change needed for Europe's workforce.
As nations move toward cyber incident reporting implementation, and others contemplate their own national cybersecurity policies around cyber reporting, IBM urges lawmakers to examine what is already working.
More Articles
-
IBM Statement on the EU-US Data Privacy Framework Adequacy Decision
-
IBM comments on Dept. of Labor's proposed national apprenticeships rules
-
IBM Welcomes Sen. Klobuchar's Protect Elections from Deceptive AI Act
-
3 practical ways to strengthen EU-US trade and generate near-term benefits for the transatlantic economy
Engaging in worldwide policy advocacy to drive growth and innovation in the digital economy. With dedicated resources in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia, IBM is driven by the mutual objectives of global consistency and local relevancy.
The IBM Policy Lab is a forum providing policymakers with a vision and actionable recommendations to harness the benefits of innovation while ensuring trust in a world being reshaped by data.
For more than a century, IBM has earned the trust of our clients by responsibly managing their most valuable data, and we have worked to earn the trust of society by ushering powerful new technologies into the world responsibly and with clear purpose.
IBM’s core values include a commitment to trust and personal responsibility and a pursuit of innovation that matters to our company and the world. Our values reflect the corporation’s long-standing policy against political contributions of any kind, even when permitted by law.
Subscribe to the IBM Policy Lab Newsletter
The IBM Policy Lab bi-weekly newsletter covers the world's most pressing tech policy topics, from AI to quantum to 5G. Authored by IBM Policy Lab co-directors Jean-Marc Leclerc, in Brussels, and Ryan Hagemann, in D.C., you'll also receive our latest IBM Policy Lab white papers and tech policy news from around the world.