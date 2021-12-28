My IBM Log in
IBM Policy
Driving growth, trust and innovation in the digital economy.
Subscribe to the IBM Policy Lab Newsletter
IBM welcomes House bipartisan policy framework on paid leave

 

January 9, 2024
Categories: Artificial Intelligence, Policy Positions, Statements & Reactions, Workforce Policy Digital Skills Playbook for the EU

Read IBM's playbook and policy recommendations to close the talent gap and help drive the change needed for Europe's workforce. 

May 9, 2023
Categories: Europe, Policy Lab Perspectives, Workforce Policy Creating Resiliency through Pragmatic Cyber Reporting Policy

As nations move toward cyber incident reporting implementation, and others contemplate their own national cybersecurity policies around cyber reporting, IBM urges lawmakers to examine what is already working. 

September 26, 2023
Categories: Cybersecurity, Policy Lab Perspectives IBM’s Approach to Implementing the NIST AI RMF

 

September 26, 2023
Categories: Artificial Intelligence, Policy Positions The IBM Policy Lab’s 10 Recommendations for Stronger Cloud Security Policies

 

January 9, 2023
Categories: Cybersecurity, Hybrid Cloud, Policy Lab Perspectives An American Competitiveness Policy Agenda

 

February 7, 2023
Categories: Policy Positions

 

At IBM we engage in policy, not politics. We work directly with policymakers globally and always aim to come to the table with ideas that are new, thoughtful and pragmatic.” 


– Christopher A. Padilla, Vice President, IBM Government and Regulatory Affairs

Government & Regulatory Affairs

Engaging in worldwide policy advocacy to drive growth and innovation in the digital economy. With dedicated resources in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia, IBM is driven by the mutual objectives of global consistency and local relevancy.

IBM Policy Lab Positions

The IBM Policy Lab is a forum providing policymakers with a vision and actionable recommendations to harness the benefits of innovation while ensuring trust in a world being reshaped by data. 

Principles for Trust & Transparency

For more than a century, IBM has earned the trust of our clients by responsibly managing their most valuable data, and we have worked to earn the trust of society by ushering powerful new technologies into the world responsibly and with clear purpose. 

Philosophy & Governance

IBM’s core values include a commitment to trust and personal responsibility and a pursuit of innovation that matters to our company and the world. Our values reflect the corporation’s long-standing policy against political contributions of any kind, even when permitted by law. 

Subscribe to the IBM Policy Lab Newsletter

The IBM Policy Lab bi-weekly newsletter covers the world's most pressing tech policy topics, from AI to quantum to 5G. Authored by IBM Policy Lab co-directors Jean-Marc Leclerc, in Brussels, and Ryan Hagemann, in D.C., you'll also receive our latest IBM Policy Lab white papers and tech policy news from around the world.