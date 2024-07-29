Experis ExcelerateWorkflow

Provided by Experis US, LLC
ExcelerateWorkflow is a fully hosted and secure AI agent orchestration and enterprise workflow automation for all your operational needs.
Overview

Experis ExcelerateWorkflow helps organizations streamline repetitive knowledge work, improve productivity and accelerate business processes through governed AI agents designed around real enterprise workflows. Powered by IBM watsonx Orchestrate, Experis delivers the implementation expertise, specialized talent, governance model and ongoing management needed to bring the solution into real client environments.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Life sciences
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Agriculture
  • Hospitality
  • Machinery
  • Public safety and policing
  • Social services
  • Mining and extraction
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Sports
  • Airlines
  • Federal government
  • Financial services
  • Food service
  • Freight and logistics
  • Government
  • Industrials
  • IT consulting
  • Lodging
  • Manufacturing
  • NGOs
  • Public sector and NGOs
  • Public transport
  • Railway
  • Real estate agents and brokers
  • Real estate development and management
  • Software and platform applications
  • Technology (Industry)
  • Transportation
  • Travel services
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas -
  • Europe -
Benefits Operational Efficiency at Scale
Automate repetitive tasks across HR, finance, procurement, legal, etc. — reducing manual effort and freeing your team for higher-value work.
Enterprise-Grade Security and Governance
Built on IBM watsonx Orchestrate, your workflows run on a platform with proven security controls and compliance frameworks.
Fully Managed, Zero Lift for Your Team
We build it, host it, and maintain it — so you get the full benefit of AI automation without managing the technology yourself.
Key features
HR workflow automation: Employee policy questions, routine HR requests, onboarding support, knowledge access.
Finance / operations automation: Invoice processing, reporting, approvals, vendor or knowledge-based workflow support.
Sales / proposal automation: RFP generation, client Q&A, account knowledge management, response acceleration
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.