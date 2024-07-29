Experis ExcelerateWorkflow helps organizations streamline repetitive knowledge work, improve productivity and accelerate business processes through governed AI agents designed around real enterprise workflows. Powered by IBM watsonx Orchestrate, Experis delivers the implementation expertise, specialized talent, governance model and ongoing management needed to bring the solution into real client environments.
- Industries
- Banking
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Life sciences
- Chemicals and petroleum
- Electronics
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Retail
- Medical devices and supplies
- Consumer products
- Education
- Media & Entertainment
- Professional Services
- Healthcare providers
- Construction and engineering
- Agriculture
- Hospitality
- Machinery
- Public safety and policing
- Social services
- Mining and extraction
- Mining and metals
- Oil and gas
- Sports
- Airlines
- Federal government
- Financial services
- Food service
- Freight and logistics
- Government
- Industrials
- IT consulting
- Lodging
- Manufacturing
- NGOs
- Public sector and NGOs
- Public transport
- Railway
- Real estate agents and brokers
- Real estate development and management
- Software and platform applications
- Technology (Industry)
- Transportation
- Travel services
- Topics
- AI and ML
- Analytics
- Automation
- Business operations
- Services
- Languages supported
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas -
- Europe -