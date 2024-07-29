NewIntelligence ICI

Provided by NewIntelligence Inc.
Pre-built BI solution for SAP B1 & JDE users — visual dashboards, governed data access, analytics for every user
Overview

NewIntelligence ICI is a pre-built, out-of-the-box Business Intelligence solution for SMB clients who are using SAP Business One or JD Edwards EnterpriseOne application suites. The solution brings analytical capability to any user in the organization through the use of highly visual reports and dashboards that augments the ERP system. Access to data is secure and governed within the solution, with permissions granted at the user level

  • Industries
  • Automotive
  • Energy and utilities
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Electronics
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Consumer products
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Hospitality
  • Machinery
  • Oil and gas
  • Food service
  • Industrials
  • Manufacturing
  • Technology (Industry)
  • Transportation
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • French
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Canada, United States of America
  • Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Malta
Benefits Instant insights
deploy pre-built dashboards in weeks, not months
Secure
governed data access at the user level — no IT bottleneck
Analytics for every user
not just power users — drive decisions across the org
Key features
30+ pre-built analytics modules purpose-built for SAP B1 and JDE
Role-based permissions with user-level data governance built in
Highly visual reports and dashboards that plug directly into your ERP data
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.