NewIntelligence ICI is a pre-built, out-of-the-box Business Intelligence solution for SMB clients who are using SAP Business One or JD Edwards EnterpriseOne application suites. The solution brings analytical capability to any user in the organization through the use of highly visual reports and dashboards that augments the ERP system. Access to data is secure and governed within the solution, with permissions granted at the user level



Industries

Automotive

Energy and utilities

Chemicals and petroleum

Electronics

Retail

Medical devices and supplies

Consumer products

Media & Entertainment

Hospitality

Machinery

Oil and gas

Food service

Industrials

Manufacturing

Technology (Industry)

Transportation Topics

AI and ML

Analytics Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

English

French Regions and countries supported

Americas - Canada, United States of America

Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Malta