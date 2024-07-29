NewIntelligence ICI is a pre-built, out-of-the-box Business Intelligence solution for SMB clients who are using SAP Business One or JD Edwards EnterpriseOne application suites. The solution brings analytical capability to any user in the organization through the use of highly visual reports and dashboards that augments the ERP system. Access to data is secure and governed within the solution, with permissions granted at the user level
- Industries
- Automotive
- Energy and utilities
- Chemicals and petroleum
- Electronics
- Retail
- Medical devices and supplies
- Consumer products
- Media & Entertainment
- Hospitality
- Machinery
- Oil and gas
- Food service
- Industrials
- Manufacturing
- Technology (Industry)
- Transportation
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- English
- French
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - Canada, United States of America
- Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Malta