Provided by BerryMobile Co.,Ltd
Unified endpoint management with AI-Driven security, device compliance, app management and zero touch enrollment.
Overview

Wizberry Mobility & Security Management Service, powered by IBM MaaS360, helps organizations securely manage and protect mobile devices and endpoints while reducing IT complexity and operational costs. The solution delivers unified endpoint management, automated device enrollment, compliance enforcement, and integrated Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) to detect and mitigate malware, phishing, network attacks, and device vulnerabilities, enabling a secure and productive digital workplace.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Education
  • Construction and engineering
  • Airlines
  • Financial services
  • Food service
  • Freight and logistics
  • Government
  • Industrials
  • IT consulting
  • Manufacturing
  • Real estate agents and brokers
  • Real estate development and management
  • Software and platform applications
  • Transportation
  • Topics
  • Cloud
  • Cybersecurity
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • Japanese
  • Thai
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - Thailand, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Japan, Viet Nam
Benefits Improved productivity & efficiency
Automate device deployment, management, and security policies to reduce IT workload, improve efficiency, and enhance employee productivity.
Simplicity
Reduce complexity with a unified platform for device management, security, and compliance across all endpoints.
Advanced Mobile Threat Protection
Detect and mitigate malware, phishing, risky networks, and device vulnerabilities to strengthen mobile security.
Key features
Unified Endpoint Management
Automated Device Enrollment & Compliance
Mobile Threat Defense (MTD)
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