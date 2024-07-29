Wizberry Mobility & Security Management Service, powered by IBM MaaS360, helps organizations securely manage and protect mobile devices and endpoints while reducing IT complexity and operational costs. The solution delivers unified endpoint management, automated device enrollment, compliance enforcement, and integrated Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) to detect and mitigate malware, phishing, network attacks, and device vulnerabilities, enabling a secure and productive digital workplace.
- Industries
- Banking
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Electronics
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Retail
- Medical devices and supplies
- Education
- Construction and engineering
- Airlines
- Financial services
- Food service
- Freight and logistics
- Government
- Industrials
- IT consulting
- Manufacturing
- Real estate agents and brokers
- Real estate development and management
- Software and platform applications
- Transportation
- Languages supported
- Japanese
- Thai
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Asia - Thailand, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Japan, Viet Nam