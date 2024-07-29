Wizberry Mobility & Security Management Service, powered by IBM MaaS360, helps organizations securely manage and protect mobile devices and endpoints while reducing IT complexity and operational costs. The solution delivers unified endpoint management, automated device enrollment, compliance enforcement, and integrated Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) to detect and mitigate malware, phishing, network attacks, and device vulnerabilities, enabling a secure and productive digital workplace.



Industries

Banking

Automotive

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Electronics

Insurance

Telecommunications

Retail

Medical devices and supplies

Education

Construction and engineering

Airlines

Financial services

Food service

Freight and logistics

Government

Industrials

IT consulting

Manufacturing

Real estate agents and brokers

Real estate development and management

Software and platform applications

Transportation Topics

Cloud

Cybersecurity Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

Japanese

Thai

English Regions and countries supported

Asia - Thailand, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Japan, Viet Nam