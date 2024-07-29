Provided by ALIGNE.AI
AltrumX delivers runtime governance for generative AI - live guardrails, AI-assisted risk assessment, FinOps, and audit-ready evidence.
Overview

AltrumX is a SaaS platform purpose-built to govern generative AI - the probabilistic, non-deterministic systems that traditional GRC tooling cannot control. Powered by IBM watsonx.governance and OpenPages, it delivers live runtime guardrails on production AI, AI-assisted risk assessment that replaces specialist time, FinOps for token cost and usage tracking, and continuous audit-ready evidence. Designed for mid-market enterprises adopting generative AI without limited AI governance resources.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Life sciences
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Agriculture
  • Hospitality
  • Machinery
  • Public safety and policing
  • Social services
  • Mining and extraction
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Sports
  • Airlines
  • Federal government
  • Financial services
  • Food service
  • Freight and logistics
  • Government
  • Industrials
  • IT consulting
  • Lodging
  • Manufacturing
  • NGOs
  • Public sector and NGOs
  • Public transport
  • Railway
  • Real estate agents and brokers
  • Real estate development and management
  • Software and platform applications
  • Technology (Industry)
  • Transportation
  • Travel services
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America, Canada
  • Asia - Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, India, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates
  • Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ireland, Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, Åland Islands, Norway, Luxembourg, Holy See, Finland
Benefits Rapid deployment
SaaS-deployed in days, not quarters - no on-prem build, no integration project, no waiting on infrastructure or specialist hires.
Faster compliance
Mid-market firms get enterprise-grade AI governance up and running in weeks, not quarters, without hiring specialised governance teams.
Closed-loop governance
Risks identified at assessment become live runtime controls, bridging governance documentation with operational enforcement.
Expertise built-in
AI agents conduct risk assessments end-to-end, removing the need for in-house AI governance specialists in mid-market organisations.
Lower audit cost
Continuous audit-ready evidence is generated automatically - slashing the spend on external auditors, consultants, and evidence-gathering cycles.
Strong ROI
Faster compliance, fewer audit cycles, less specialist time, and lower cloud spend through token-level usage controls add up to measurable ROI.
Key features
Runtime guardrails - Live policy enforcement on generative AI - blocks unsafe outputs, prompts, and behaviours in production with full event logging.
AI-assisted assessment - Conversational agents guide users through AI risk assessment, generating draft submissions to IBM OpenPages for human review
AI inventory - Central registry of every generative AI system in use, with risk profile, active guardrails, owner, and runtime status in a single view
FinOps - Token-level usage, cost, and consumption tracking across models, teams, and AI systems full tokenomics visibility for finance and engineering
Reporting - Executive dashboards and regulator-grade reports on risks, controls, guardrail events, AI inventory, and audit evidence across the estate.
IBM-powered backend - Backed by workflows and business logic of IBM watsonx.governance and Agentic AI capabilities from WatsonX Orchestrate.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.