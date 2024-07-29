AltrumX is a SaaS platform purpose-built to govern generative AI - the probabilistic, non-deterministic systems that traditional GRC tooling cannot control. Powered by IBM watsonx.governance and OpenPages, it delivers live runtime guardrails on production AI, AI-assisted risk assessment that replaces specialist time, FinOps for token cost and usage tracking, and continuous audit-ready evidence. Designed for mid-market enterprises adopting generative AI without limited AI governance resources.
- Industries
- Banking
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Life sciences
- Chemicals and petroleum
- Electronics
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Retail
- Medical devices and supplies
- Consumer products
- Education
- Media & Entertainment
- Professional Services
- Healthcare providers
- Construction and engineering
- Agriculture
- Hospitality
- Machinery
- Public safety and policing
- Social services
- Mining and extraction
- Mining and metals
- Oil and gas
- Sports
- Airlines
- Federal government
- Financial services
- Food service
- Freight and logistics
- Government
- Industrials
- IT consulting
- Lodging
- Manufacturing
- NGOs
- Public sector and NGOs
- Public transport
- Railway
- Real estate agents and brokers
- Real estate development and management
- Software and platform applications
- Technology (Industry)
- Transportation
- Travel services
- Languages supported
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - United States of America, Canada
- Asia - Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, India, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates
- Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ireland, Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, Åland Islands, Norway, Luxembourg, Holy See, Finland