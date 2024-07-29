AltrumX is a SaaS platform purpose-built to govern generative AI - the probabilistic, non-deterministic systems that traditional GRC tooling cannot control. Powered by IBM watsonx.governance and OpenPages, it delivers live runtime guardrails on production AI, AI-assisted risk assessment that replaces specialist time, FinOps for token cost and usage tracking, and continuous audit-ready evidence. Designed for mid-market enterprises adopting generative AI without limited AI governance resources.



Industries

Banking

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Life sciences

Chemicals and petroleum

Electronics

Insurance

Telecommunications

Retail

Medical devices and supplies

Consumer products

Education

Media & Entertainment

Professional Services

Healthcare providers

Construction and engineering

Agriculture

Hospitality

Machinery

Public safety and policing

Social services

Mining and extraction

Mining and metals

Oil and gas

Sports

Airlines

Federal government

Financial services

Food service

Freight and logistics

Government

Industrials

IT consulting

Lodging

Manufacturing

NGOs

Public sector and NGOs

Public transport

Railway

Real estate agents and brokers

Real estate development and management

Software and platform applications

Technology (Industry)

Transportation

Travel services Topics

AI and ML

Analytics Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - United States of America, Canada

Asia - Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, India, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates

Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ireland, Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, Åland Islands, Norway, Luxembourg, Holy See, Finland