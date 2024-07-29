LTGenAI is an Enterprise SaaS platform that powers seamless experience for data processing of structured and unstructured data to running complex scenarios for forward-looking business decisions for Enterprise customers. Platform has inbuilt collaboration and governance to build AI solutions using LLM models like Open AI , IBM WatsonX.ai LTGenAI platform offers Faster Analysis, Comprehensive Facts, Better Decisions



Industries

Banking

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Life sciences

Chemicals and petroleum

Electronics

Insurance

Telecommunications

Retail

Medical devices and supplies

Consumer products

Education

Media & Entertainment

Professional Services

Healthcare providers

Construction and engineering

Hospitality

Machinery

Public safety and policing

Social services

Mining and extraction

Mining and metals

Oil and gas

Sports

Federal government

Financial services

Food service

Freight and logistics

Government

Industrials

IT consulting

Lodging

Manufacturing

NGOs

Public sector and NGOs

Public transport

Railway

Real estate agents and brokers

Real estate development and management

Software and platform applications

Technology (Industry)

Transportation

Travel services Topics

AI and ML

Analytics Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Asia - India