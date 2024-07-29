Provided by LADERA TECHNOLOGY PRIVATE LIMITED
LTGenAI is an Enterprise SaaS platform that powers seamless experience for data processing of structured and unstructured data
Overview

LTGenAI is an Enterprise SaaS platform that powers seamless experience for data processing of structured and unstructured data to running complex scenarios for forward-looking business decisions for Enterprise customers. Platform has inbuilt collaboration and governance to build AI solutions using LLM models like Open AI , IBM WatsonX.ai LTGenAI platform offers Faster Analysis, Comprehensive Facts, Better Decisions

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Life sciences
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Hospitality
  • Machinery
  • Public safety and policing
  • Social services
  • Mining and extraction
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Sports
  • Federal government
  • Financial services
  • Food service
  • Freight and logistics
  • Government
  • Industrials
  • IT consulting
  • Lodging
  • Manufacturing
  • NGOs
  • Public sector and NGOs
  • Public transport
  • Railway
  • Real estate agents and brokers
  • Real estate development and management
  • Software and platform applications
  • Technology (Industry)
  • Transportation
  • Travel services
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - India
Benefits Automated Extraction and Summarisation:
At the core of LtGenAI’s utility is its ability to automate the extraction and summarisation of critical information from complex financial and legal
Finance-Trained AI: Delivering Structured, Precise Insights
The solution delivers highly structured insights, ensuring that outputs are both accurate and contextually relevant
Workflow Automation
LtGenAI’s workflow automation capabilities translate directly into faster business decisions, improved compliance standards, and tangible cost savings
Key features
LtGenAI’s workflow automation capabilities translate directly into faster business decisions, improved compliance standards, and tangible cost savings
The solution excels in contract analytics by summarising key insights and capturing essential contract attributes, including contract value, renewal d
This holistic approach offers finance and compliance teams a single source of truth, improving visibility and traceability across complex contractual
This proactive approach mitigates the risk of payment errors, ensures compliance with agreed terms, and supports accurate financial reconciliation
To enable proactive management, LtGenAI offers a centralised dashboard that aggregates critical contract metrics, tracks renewal dates, and monitors v
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.