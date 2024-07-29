Provided by Innovative Extremist Co.,Ltd.
AINOX is a production-ready enterprise AI platform for knowledge management, workflow automation, and trusted AI adoption.
Overview

AINOX is a production-ready enterprise AI platform that helps organizations accelerate AI adoption with trusted, scalable, and governance-ready solutions. The platform supports enterprise knowledge management, AI-powered document workflows, and operational AI use cases through secure data integration, orchestration, and automation capabilities. AINOX supports on-premise, cloud, and hybrid deployments with enterprise-grade governance and traceability.

  • Industries
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Insurance
  • Retail
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Professional Services
  • Oil and gas
  • Federal government
  • Financial services
  • Food service
  • Freight and logistics
  • Government
  • Manufacturing
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Application development
  • Business operations
  • Cloud
  • Consulting
  • Data storage
  • IT infrastructure
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Thai
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - Thailand
Benefits Faster Enterprise AI Adoption
Accelerate AI deployment with ready-to-use enterprise AI workflows and integrations.
Trusted and Governed AI
Enable secure, traceable, and governance-ready AI operations across enterprise environments.
Flexible Hybrid Deployment
Deploy across on-premise, cloud, or hybrid infrastructure based on business requirements.
Key features
Enterprise Knowledge Management (EKM) AI-powered enterprise knowledge search across documents, SOPs, policies, and structured or unstructured data.
Finance & Document Workflow Automate document workflows, approvals, and compliance tasks with AI-driven processing and analytics.
RBAC & Audit Trail Control user access with RBAC and track all AI activities through detailed audit logs and traceability.
Multi-source data ingestion Connect and ingest data from cloud drives, file systems, and databases with scheduled synchronization.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.