AINOX is a production-ready enterprise AI platform that helps organizations accelerate AI adoption with trusted, scalable, and governance-ready solutions. The platform supports enterprise knowledge management, AI-powered document workflows, and operational AI use cases through secure data integration, orchestration, and automation capabilities. AINOX supports on-premise, cloud, and hybrid deployments with enterprise-grade governance and traceability.
- Industries
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Chemicals and petroleum
- Insurance
- Retail
- Consumer products
- Education
- Professional Services
- Oil and gas
- Federal government
- Financial services
- Food service
- Freight and logistics
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Topics
- AI and ML
- Analytics
- Application development
- Business operations
- Cloud
- Consulting
- Data storage
- IT infrastructure
- Services
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- Thai
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Asia - Thailand