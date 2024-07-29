AINOX is a production-ready enterprise AI platform that helps organizations accelerate AI adoption with trusted, scalable, and governance-ready solutions. The platform supports enterprise knowledge management, AI-powered document workflows, and operational AI use cases through secure data integration, orchestration, and automation capabilities. AINOX supports on-premise, cloud, and hybrid deployments with enterprise-grade governance and traceability.



Industries

Automotive

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Chemicals and petroleum

Insurance

Retail

Consumer products

Education

Professional Services

Oil and gas

Federal government

Financial services

Food service

Freight and logistics

Government

Manufacturing Topics

AI and ML

Analytics

Application development

Business operations

Cloud

Consulting

Data storage

IT infrastructure

Services Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

Thai

English Regions and countries supported

Asia - Thailand