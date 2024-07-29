CyberSynthGuard SOC Service

Our SOC service, powered by IBM QRadar, delivers comprehensive security monitoring through real‑time analytics, advanced correlation, and automated threat detection across cloud, on‑prem, and hybrid environments. With 24/7 surveillance, expert triage, and fast incident response, we uncover hidden threats, reduce false positives, and strengthen cyber resilience. Our team provides actionable intelligence, compliance‑ready reporting, and continuous optimization to safeguard your entire digital ecos



Industries

Banking

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Life sciences

Chemicals and petroleum

Electronics

Insurance

Telecommunications

Retail

Medical devices and supplies

Consumer products

Education

Media & Entertainment

Professional Services

Healthcare providers

Construction and engineering

Agriculture

Hospitality

Machinery

Public safety and policing

Social services

Mining and extraction

Mining and metals

Oil and gas

Sports

Airlines

Federal government

Financial services

Food service

Freight and logistics

Government

Industrials

IT consulting

Lodging

Manufacturing

NGOs

Public sector and NGOs

Public transport

Railway

Real estate agents and brokers

Real estate development and management

Software and platform applications

Technology (Industry)

Transportation

Travel services Topics

Cybersecurity

Services Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

Greek, Modern (1453-)

English Regions and countries supported

Europe - Greece