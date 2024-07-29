CyberSynthGuard SOC Service

Provided by Adacom Advanced Internet Applications S.A
24/7 SOC using IBM QRadar for real‑time threat detection, expert analysis, and rapid response to protect your entire environment
Overview

Our SOC service, powered by IBM QRadar, delivers comprehensive security monitoring through real‑time analytics, advanced correlation, and automated threat detection across cloud, on‑prem, and hybrid environments. With 24/7 surveillance, expert triage, and fast incident response, we uncover hidden threats, reduce false positives, and strengthen cyber resilience. Our team provides actionable intelligence, compliance‑ready reporting, and continuous optimization to safeguard your entire digital ecos

Benefits Faster Threat Detection
Real‑time analytics and correlation help identify attacks quickly across cloud and on‑prem environments
Reduced Operational Load
SOC experts handle monitoring, triage, and investigation, freeing internal teams from constant alert management
Stronger Cyber Resilience
Continuous 24/7 coverage, rapid response, and actionable insights minimize impact and improve security posture
Key features
Our solution automatically correlates logs, flows, and security events to detect complex attack patterns that would otherwise go unnoticed
Continuous 24/7 monitoring with real‑time threat detection and prioritized alerts based on risk, relevance, and asset criticality
Unified dashboards provide complete visibility across cloud, on‑prem, and hybrid infrastructures, enabling faster investigation and response
