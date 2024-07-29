Packenstein

Packenstein is focusing in sustainable packaging intelligence addressing the growing complexity of global packaging value chains with a SaaS solution.
Overview

Packenstein, a leader in sustainable packaging intelligence, is addressing the growing complexity of global value chains driven by cost pressures, regulations, and sustainability demands. To meet these challenges, the company has developed a solution that delivers real-time insights and long-term foresight into packaging costs and emissions. To accelerate this effort, Packenstein partnered with IBM to co-create an AI-powered SaaS platform turning packaging into a strategic advantage.

  • Industries
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Electronics
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Consumer products
  • Machinery
  • Food service
  • Freight and logistics
  • Industrials
  • Manufacturing
  • Software and platform applications
  • Technology (Industry)
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Consulting
  • Environmental issues
  • Industry-related topics
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Finnish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Canada, United States of America
  • Europe - Austria, Belgium, Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands
Benefits In-depth value chain level analysis
Digital twins of the global packaging value chains are used for the in-depth analysis, results can be used in many ways, e.g. support decision making.
Cost savings
Data-driven analysis help companies to find cost savings e.g. by revealing blind spots, obtaining higher operational efficiency.
Compliance improvement
Sustainability improvement and increased environmental efficiency by finding ways to reduce emissions as the regulations are tightening.
Turning complexity into clarity
Global packaging value chains are complex - creation of digital twins open new methods for evaluations improving the clarity.
Risk assessments
AI-powered 'what-if' analysis to find risks that can be taken and the ones that should be avoided enabling evaluations for mitigating the risks.
Continuous production optimization
AI powered SaaS platform is utilized e.g. to find potential bottlenecks to optimize packaging production efficiency.
Key features
Real-time insights and long-term foresight into packaging costs and emissions.
AI-powered SaaS platform utilizing IBM’s advanced technologies enables data-driven decisions across international packaging networks.
Environmental regulations are tightening, it provides companies means to measure current level of sustainability and cut emissions.
