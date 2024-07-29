Packenstein, a leader in sustainable packaging intelligence, is addressing the growing complexity of global value chains driven by cost pressures, regulations, and sustainability demands. To meet these challenges, the company has developed a solution that delivers real-time insights and long-term foresight into packaging costs and emissions. To accelerate this effort, Packenstein partnered with IBM to co-create an AI-powered SaaS platform turning packaging into a strategic advantage.



Industries

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Chemicals and petroleum

Electronics

Medical devices and supplies

Consumer products

Machinery

Food service

Freight and logistics

Industrials

Manufacturing

Software and platform applications

Technology (Industry) Topics

AI and ML

Analytics

Automation

Business operations

Consulting

Environmental issues

Industry-related topics Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

English

Finnish Regions and countries supported

Americas - Canada, United States of America

Europe - Austria, Belgium, Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands