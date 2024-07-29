Provided by Oi S A Em Recuperacao Judicial
A solução IAgo integra IA, plataforma SaaS e serviços especializados para acelerar a transformação digital e gerar valor aos negócios.
Overview

A solução IAgo integra Inteligência Artificial, plataforma SaaS e serviços especializados para apoiar empresas na adoção da inteligência artificial. Com motor de IA, curadoria, discovery, implantação e análise de dados, promove automação, personalização, tomada de decisões inteligentes e aumento da produtividade

  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • Portuguese
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Brazil
Benefits Agilidade
Agilidade para tomada de decisões apoiada por fontes de dados e análises cada vez mais inteligentes.
Personalização
Oferece experiências personalizadas a partir da aproximação e conhecimento sobre a rotina de seus clientes, possibilitando a geração de conteúdo.
Curadoria
O produto conta com uma plataforma especializada de Curadoria que oferece ferramentas estatísticas baseadas no motor de IA para melhor experiência.
Key features
Motor de Inteligência Artificial
Plataforma de Gestão SaaS
Serviços Profissionais Especializados
