IBM i CDC and Event Streaming

IBM i CDC and Event Streaming

Provided by InfoConnect IBMi Integration Platform and Professional Services
infoConnect platform enables companies to take full advantage of their IBMi (AS/400) apps with real time data replication, API-enablement, and RPA

Overview

Designed with developers in mind, the infoConnect suite of certified products enables development teams to take full advantage of their legacy systems and accelerate IBM i (AS/400) integrations with other systems and devices.

infoConnect platform is a low code / no code solution for surfacing IBM i business logic and data as REST APIs, capturing IBM i data changes and streaming to external applications and analytical platforms in real time, and automating green screen user actions

Benefits Avoid costly migrations for key systems of record
ERP migrations are costly and have a high chance of failure. Real time bi-directional integrations allow keeping legacy IBMi systems
Streamline phased migrations by keeping old and new systems in sync
Derisk the migration projects with phased piece by piece approach. Keep old and new system in sync during the transition phase with real time sync.
Make IBM i business logic and data easily available for other applications
Unlock IBM i business logic and data, make it easier for other applications to interact with critical Systems of Record
Key features
Real Time IBM i Data Replication pipelines with lightweight CDC agent and connectors for Kafka, Mulesoft, and other middleware platforms
Call IBM i programs based on external events or API calls - any program can be turned into REST API
Automate user green screen actions, triggered by REST API call or asynchronous message

Additional Resources

InfoConnect Platform Home Page

InfoConnect Platform Overview on the home page
InfoConnect Platform Documentation

InfoConnect Product Documentation
