AI virtual assistants and AddAI platform

Provided by AddAI.Life s.r.o.
We provide AI-powered assistants for customer care or automation. Our solution includes also a platform enabling to build your own assistants.

We specialize in AI-powered conversational assistants for industries such as banking, telecommunications, and e-commerce.
Our AI solutions—voicebots, web chats, and mobile applications—enhance customer experience and provide businesses with valuable data insights.
We offer AI consulting and tailored training, helping organizations integrate AI into their workflows, optimize their CX and leverage modern AI tools for greater efficiency.

Benefits Omnichannel AI – One Assistant for Multiple Communication Channels
AddAI enables seamless customer interactions across multiple channels—web chat, phone, mobile apps, social media, and more—all managed by a single AI
Smart AI Fusion – NLP, LLM, RAG & Agents for Maximum Efficiency
AddAI seamlessly combines AI technologies to tailor assistants for any use case, ensuring smarter automation, better understanding, and deeper insight
Rapid Deployment with Pre-Trained AI for Instant Value
Pre-trained AI ensures fast, high-quality deployment, reducing setup time and enabling businesses to leverage AI-driven automation from day one.
AddAI Platform: Advanced Tools for AI Management, Testing & Optimization
We provide pro tools for AI training, testing, and reporting, ensuring continuous improvement, high performance, and seamless assistant management.
Cost Reduction & Efficiency Boost with AI Automation
With AddAI you cut support costs by up to 50% while improving customer satisfaction and efficiency through smart automation and AI-driven interactions
Key features
Unified AI Platform – A single environment to build, train, test, and optimize AI assistants efficiently.
Multi-Level AI Orchestration – Supports NLP, LLM, RAG, and AI agents with dynamic switching for optimal performance.
Integrated AI Autopilot – Automates quality control, optimization, and performance tracking of AI interactions.
Deep Enterprise Integrations – Connects seamlessly with CRM, ERP, and custom APIs for real-time data exchange.
Omnichannel Conversational AI – Deploy AI across chat, voice, email, and mobile with unified management tools.

Managing customer service more efficiently with AI

AI-powered O2 assistant automates customer support, enhances service speed, and improves satisfaction, handling thousands of queries daily.
