Cytellix Cyber Watch Platform

Overview

C-CWP™ provides value by baselining the truth about the true cyber posture of our customers. We then move towards a cybersecurity mesh architecture of integrated continuous improvement that aligns with business objectives. C-CWP is an interoperable and open platform designed for change in posture and threat landscape. C-CWP is delivered as a complete “turnkey” outsourced service or in combination with internal teams and previously purchased security capabilities..

Benefits Reframing the Security Practice C-CWP™
C-CWP™ is a framework-based solution that provides real-time awareness, and visibility of your organization’s cyber posture, risks and threats.
Rethinking Technology C-CWP™
C-CWP™ is rooted in Cyber Compliance standards and leverages patented applications, AI, ML, automation & telemetry targeted to the regulated industry
Responding to Sophisticated New Threats C-CWP™
C-CWP™ reduces overhead costs, improve security awareness, visibility and reaction time compared to other services from MSSP’s/internal resources.
Key features
Situational Awareness Risk Management Threat Detection & Response Governance Risk and Compliance
CCWP is the only platform that brings together full GRC and XDR as a managed service, turnkey and supports all 3rd party security tools.
CCWP provide real-time situational awareness and detailed reporting at your fingertips.
The Cytellix threat detection process is unique in industry as it is fully integrated with GRC and XDR.
Teh Cytellix AI reduces false positives and provides near real-time resolutions to legitimate threats.
