ICit Analytics Service

Provided by ICit Business Intelligence Ltd
Increase efficency in budgeting and planning by reducing reliance of spreadsheets, centralising data and basing decisions on a trusted source.

Overview

The solution boosts finance efficiency. The system provides integrated real-time data, automate reporting, and streamline budgeting.

Finance teams can swiftly model scenarios, adapt to shifting market conditions, and make better decisions.

ICit’s tailored solutions ensure rapid deployment, broad adoption, and precise insights. This saves costs, reduces manual effort, and fosters collaboration, empowering agile, data-driven decisions.

Benefits Faster, More Accurate Decision-Making
By unifying data in real time and automating manual tasks, finance teams gain immediate visibility into performance.
Improved Efficiency and Cost Savings
Teams can spend more energy on high-value activities—such as analyzing trends—leading to more strategic insights and tangible cost reductions.
Stronger Collaboration and Accountability
Integrated workflow capabilities provide a single, transparent source of information. This transparency encourages cross-departmental participation.
Key features
Multidimensional, in-memory engine merges data in real time, ensuring up-to-date P&L, balance sheet, and cashflow.
Scenario modeling rapidly tests assumptions and instantly shows P&L, balance sheet, and cashflow impacts to guide decisions
Integrated workflows, version control, and audit trails ensure data consistency, accountability, and collaboration across teams.

Customer stories

Robinsons Brewery

Robinsons Brewery moved from a world of disparate spreadsheets to a centralised financial planning system, supported by IBM Analytics solutions.
Charles Stanley & Co Ltd

The main budgeting and forecasting application uses a driver based model to assess the company’s income and costs.
