ICit Analytics Service

Increase efficency in budgeting and planning by reducing reliance of spreadsheets, centralising data and basing decisions on a trusted source.
The solution boosts finance efficiency. The system provides integrated real-time data, automate reporting, and streamline budgeting.
Finance teams can swiftly model scenarios, adapt to shifting market conditions, and make better decisions.
ICit’s tailored solutions ensure rapid deployment, broad adoption, and precise insights. This saves costs, reduces manual effort, and fosters collaboration, empowering agile, data-driven decisions.
Robinsons Brewery moved from a world of disparate spreadsheets to a centralised financial planning system, supported by IBM Analytics solutions.
The main budgeting and forecasting application uses a driver based model to assess the company’s income and costs.