Robotic Process Automation

A proprietary solution in which ZPro Solutions provides the ability to take paper-and-pencil completed work orders and inspection orders and automatically transform them into electronic records in an Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) system through the application of AI in reading and translating the hand-written records.
- Industries
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Industrials and Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Life sciences
- Chemicals and petroleum
- Government, Federal
- Telecommunications
- Government, State/Provincial/ Local
- Medical devices and supplies
- Travel and Transportation
- Hospitality
- Mining and extraction
- Oil and gas
- Topics
- AI and ML
- Automation
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - United States of America, Puerto Rico, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Saint Barth√©lemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin (French Part), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten (Dutch part), Suriname, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands