Home

Partner Plus

Solution

Robotic Process Automation

Robotic Process Automation

Provided by ZProCis Solutions Inc.
This solution allows for the transformation of historical paper records into usable data in an Enterprise Asset Management system

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

A proprietary solution in which ZPro Solutions provides the ability to take paper-and-pencil completed work orders and inspection orders and automatically transform them into electronic records in an Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) system through the application of AI in reading and translating the hand-written records.

  • Industries
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Life sciences
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Hospitality
  • Mining and extraction
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Automation
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America, Puerto Rico, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Saint Barth√©lemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin (French Part), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten (Dutch part), Suriname, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
Benefits Digital Transformation
Helps clients with their Digital Transformation initiatives
Improves Data Accuracy
Helps clients with data accuracy by eliminating errors introduced by human error when doing data capture.
Improves Data Analytics
By having all relevant data in the system, the client can now rely on data analytics that require historic transactional data.
Key features
The solution connects with Maximo using the APIs that allows clients stay up to date with the latest technology.
The solution employs our proprietary AI algorithms which increase the accuracy of the data being digitized.
The solution is easy to implement, allowing clients to speed up their paper to digital transformation.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.