Robotic Process Automation

A proprietary solution in which ZPro Solutions provides the ability to take paper-and-pencil completed work orders and inspection orders and automatically transform them into electronic records in an Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) system through the application of AI in reading and translating the hand-written records.



