ARchitect

Provided by ARInsights
ARchitect enables hundreds of leading companies to increase awareness and enhance knowledge-sharing with industry analysts and other key influencers.

Overview

ARInsights provides the market-leading SaaS platform and expert services for managing analyst relations (AR) programs. Our AI-powered flagship solution, ARchitect — along with multiple complementary products and consulting services — enable hundreds of leading companies to increase awareness and enhance knowledge-sharing with all the industry analysts and other key influencers who matter to their businesses. AR professionals across the world rely on ARInsights to measurably inc

Benefits Drive Revenue
ARchitect enables your strategy and product teams to have the latest market intelligence and product strategy ideas.
Expand Reach
ARchitect enables you to reach thousands of analysts and influencers with scalable, automated campaigns.
Increase Productivity
Do the work of several FTEs using automations and AI-powered insights using ARchitect.
Key features
ARchitect powers analyst discovery, ensure you are speaking to the right person at the right time. It also provides AI-powered data capture & analysis
Premium Content provides real-time market intelligence on your company and your key competitors
Analyst Portal allows you to produce scalable content marketing campaigns to thousands of analysts.

Customer stories

Keeping More Analysts Better Informed with a Central AR Portal

Cisco has a reputation for excellence across both its technology and analyst relations (AR) practices

Demonstrations Premium Content

ARchitect Premium Content lets you stay on top of what analysts and other influencers are saying, so you and your business are in-the-know.

Additional Resources

IBM Granite in Action

As analyst relations (AR) teams seek to harness the power of AI, we know every organization has its own take on AI tools.
