Asentify TRACE

Provided by BLOCKNITIVE SL.
Blocknitive is a company specializing in projects involving disruptive technologies such as AI and Blockchain.

Overview

The traceability solution focuses on process traceability, where traceability is a cornerstone for businesses. Currently, Scope 3 emissions pose a significant challenge, as companies need to trace supply chain data to ensure the accuracy of origin data. Additionally, we address successful use cases such as circular economy practices, thanks to our multiprocess functionality, which allows us to break down a product and even assign it a unique digital identity.

  • Industries
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Telecommunications
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Consumer products
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Agriculture
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Blockchain
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Spanish
  • French
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Mexico
  • Europe - Spain
Benefits Secure your private investment and financing backup
Thanks to the platform, you will be able to demonstrate the traceability of your processes to your investors and banks.
Regulatory compliance
Platform will allow you to comply with all the new regulations regarding the Sustanibility.
Reducing costs
Automation processes
DATA in real time
Ability to make business decisions in real time.
Key features
100% API platforma ease to customize to each process
Very fast time to market
Compliance,
Demonstrations Asentify Trace: Greenlogistics

Solución de trazabilidad enfocado en la trazabilidad de la sostenibilidad.
