Cluodaas te ofrece una solución completa para proteger tus datos en la nube.
Beneficios: seguridad de primer nivel, acceso a tus datos desde cualquier lugar, capacidad de almacenamiento adaptable y automatización de procesos.
Tecnologías: usamos herramientas líderes como Veeam y MSP360 para realizar copias de seguridad que salvaguardan tus datos en la nube de IBM, garantizando su protección y disponibilidad.
- Industries
- Cross Industry
- Banking
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Industrials and Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Financial Markets
- Life sciences
- Chemicals and petroleum
- Electronics
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Retail
- Medical devices and supplies
- Travel and Transportation
- Consumer products
- Wholesale Distribution & Services
- Computer Services
- Education
- Media & Entertainment
- Professional Services
- Healthcare providers
- Construction and engineering
- Agriculture
- Hospitality
- Real Estate
- Machinery
- Social services
- Mining and extraction
- Mining and metals
- Oil and gas
- Topics
- Cybersecurity
- Services
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- Spanish
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Uruguay, Puerto Rico, Peru, Paraguay, Panama, Nicaragua, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil
- Europe - Spain, Portugal