Cloudaas es una empresa especializada en soluciones de backup en la nube.

Cluodaas te ofrece una solución completa para proteger tus datos en la nube.

Beneficios: seguridad de primer nivel, acceso a tus datos desde cualquier lugar, capacidad de almacenamiento adaptable y automatización de procesos.

Tecnologías: usamos herramientas líderes como Veeam y MSP360 para realizar copias de seguridad que salvaguardan tus datos en la nube de IBM, garantizando su protección y disponibilidad.

Benefits Seguridad
Tus datos están protegidos en múltiples capas y se almacenan en centros de datos de alta seguridad.
Escalabilidad
La capacidad de almacenamiento se adapta a tus necesidades, ya sea que tengas una pequeña empresa o una gran corporación.
Automatización
Los procesos de backup se realizan de forma automática, lo que te ahorra tiempo y esfuerzo.
Key features
Capacidad de proteger cualquier tipo de carga y dato, ya sea en local, en nube o en aplicaciones como servicio.
Servicios adaptados a las necesidades del cliente: desde acceso simplificado a almacenamiento en nube hasta backup gestionado.
Acompañamiento y soporte personalizado a cada cliente.
