Pyramid Analytics

Provided by Pyramid Analytics (Israel) Ltd
Pyramid is a scalable Decision Intelligence Platform supporting self-service to enterprise-level deployments.

Pyramid is an enterprise-grade Decision Intelligence Platform designed to seamlessly scale from self-service analytics to large-scale deployments. It supports a wide range of capabilities from basic data visualizations to advanced machine learning, catering to diverse user needs. The platform features a universal client for any device and operating system, facilitating installation on various platforms including on-premises and cloud environments, and interoperability with popular data stacks.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Financial Markets
  • Life sciences
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Consumer products
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Computer Services
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Agriculture
  • Hospitality
  • Real Estate
  • Machinery
  • Public safety and policing
  • Social services
  • Mining and extraction
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • Analytics
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - South Africa
  • Americas - Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico, Panama, United States of America
  • Asia - China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Republic of Korea, Qatar, Thailand, United Arab Emirates
  • Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands
  • Oceania - Australia, New Zealand
Benefits Speed Up Insights with Any Data
Provide instant access to any data at any scale in a single view with multi-source direct data access and a super-fast.
Scale Adoption for Any Person
Deploy AI-driven, governed self-service experiences for any person and embed insights into daily work to reduce the back
Simplify Analytics for Any Analytics Need
Provision any analytics need from the simple to the sophisticated with frictionless integration and a virtual semantic layer to futureproof analytics.
Key features
Embedded Analytics
AI-Powered Insights
Data Blending
