Persistent SASVA

Provided by Persistent Systems Limited
SASVA™ 2.0 is a fully integrated AI platform designed to transform the entire software development lifecycle, from ideation to post-deployment.
SASVA™ 2.0,enables businesses to drive innovation and enhance customer experiences. By embedding IBM Concert® into the SASVA™ Platform, Persistent can further differentiate the enhanced SASVA™ 2.0 Embedded Services-Based Solution in a crowded marketplace of software development and management tools. The addition of IBM Concert®’s 360° application management capabilities complement SASVA™s AI-driven development features.