Persistent SASVA

Provided by Persistent Systems Limited
SASVA™ 2.0 is a fully integrated AI platform designed to transform the entire software development lifecycle, from ideation to post-deployment.

Overview

SASVA™ 2.0,enables businesses to drive innovation and enhance customer experiences. By embedding IBM Concert® into the SASVA™ Platform, Persistent can further differentiate the enhanced SASVA™ 2.0 Embedded Services-Based Solution in a crowded marketplace of software development and management tools. The addition of IBM Concert®’s 360° application management capabilities complement SASVA™s AI-driven development features.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Computer Services
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America, Mexico
  • Asia - India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka
  • Europe - Poland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy
  • Oceania - Australia
Benefits Faster GTM
SASVA™ ensures faster go-to-market, better-quality releases, and significant security and cost efficiencies.
Self-evolving KB
SASVA™ continuously learns and evolves, acting as a dynamic knowledge base for your software development team.
Quicker, efficient CX
Real-time, context-aware insights combined with a dynamic knowledge base enhance customer support and professional services.
Key features
SASVA™ provides a comprehensive project assessment and actionable insights of codebase
SASVA™aligns product development with market trends, streamlines release planning, and integrates customer feedback
It transforms release planning by ensuring predictability and removing guesswork

Additional Resources

SASVA™ Press Release
