Provided by GIGASPACES TECHNOLOGIES LTD
eRAG lets any user to get everyday tasks done by enabling them to interact with organizational databases in natural language & get the info they need.

Overview

Traditional data access requires specialized technical skills, leaving most business professionals dependent on data teams for insights. eRAG eliminates this bottleneck. Now, any user can engage conversationally with enterprise databases, ask ad hoc questions in natural language and get instant, trustworthy and reliable answers. With the power of information at their fingertips, employees have the agency to make decisions quickly and responsibly - and get everyday tasks done with ease.

Benefits Trustworthy accurate answers
* eRAG makes structured data usable. It delivers accurate hallucination-free answers.
Accessible and handy info for any user
* Available to anyone without intermediaries * Delivers the right info when you need it, as you need it - from multiple databases
Intuitive and easy to use
* Lets you ask in your own words * Automated onboarding process for IT * Interactive and engaging user experience
Key features
Data Preparation: Sophisticated reasoning engine extracts data from complex relational databases
Text2SQL: High-accuracy text-to-SQL module converts natural language questions into SQL so that all users can communicate with organizations data
Multiple database support: Translates everyday business language into precise, accurate database queries across multiple databases
Superb performance: Adapts previously cached SQL queries for semantically similar new questions resulting in superb performance & lower LLM data flows
Human in the loop: Continuously improves accuracy based on feedback provided by users to questions

