Traditional data access requires specialized technical skills, leaving most business professionals dependent on data teams for insights. eRAG eliminates this bottleneck. Now, any user can engage conversationally with enterprise databases, ask ad hoc questions in natural language and get instant, trustworthy and reliable answers. With the power of information at their fingertips, employees have the agency to make decisions quickly and responsibly - and get everyday tasks done with ease.
- Languages supported
- Portuguese
- Croatian
- Yiddish
- Italian
- Romanian
- Belarusian
- Bulgarian
- Bosnian
- Slovak
- Slovenian
- Catalan
- Swedish
- Czech
- Latin
- Welsh
- Danish
- Turkish
- German
- Lithuanian
- Latvian
- Macedonian
- Greek, Modern (1453-)
- English
- Esperanto
- Spanish
- Estonian
- Basque
- Dutch
- Norwegian
- Finnish
- French
- Irish
- Polish
- Hebrew
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - United States of America
- Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland