IGweb

Provided by CASO
IGweb - Information for Management software - ERP/MRP/MES

Overview

IGweb - is a product covering multiple resources and fully integrated capabilities
such as commercial billing based on products, inventory management, logistics,
human resources management, production management, quality management,
EDI support for automatic integration of documents from the sales and
purchasing circuit to the production circuit, support for fully automatic asset,
budgetary and analytical accounting, management and accounting of
product/material costs.

  • Industries
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Topics
  • Analytics
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Portuguese
  • German
  • English
  • Spanish
  • French
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Portugal, Spain
Benefits Produtivity
Maximize your productivity with our platform, automatically integrating all your data, processes, and information into one efficient IT system.
Integration
Total integration of processes, procedures, and data across all business facets, ensuring cohesive and efficient operations
Entreprise
With high automation of accounting and communication processes, our solution provides a more efficient, cohesive, and competitive business operation.
Business Intelligence
Our solution enables the automatic and integrated creation of indicators, with advanced capabilities for generating interactive dashboards.'
Standardization
Standardization of units,accounting, banking and languages facilitates consistency, accurate reporting and clear communications.
Key features
Enterprise Resource Planning - integrate planning, purchasing inventory, sales, marketing, finance, human resources, and more.
Manufacturing Resource Planning - production planning, scheduling, and inventory control system used to manage manufacturing processes.
MES provides real-time monitoring and control over the entire production process, ensuring seamless integration, efficiency, and data-driven decision.
