Epical All the way to Value

Solution packaging based on Epical's experience in Maximo best practices for maintenance & inventory with supporting Maximo configurations to help implement ISO-55000 in daily work

Overview

All the way to value - Ready made is a SaaS offering designed to support a company’s asset management work by standardizing and visualizing their processes, training their organization in philosophies and working methods, and, not least, streamlining their processes with powerful support systems and digitization.
Solution packaging incorporates Epical’s experience in Maximo best practices for maintenance & inventory with supporting Maximo configurations to help implement ISO-55000 in daily work

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Automotive
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Consumer products
  • Construction and engineering
  • Machinery
  • Mining and extraction
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • Business operations
  • Consulting
  • Industry-related topics
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Swedish
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland
Benefits Fast time to market
Standardized fixed Maximo packaging incorporates Epical’s best practices for maintenance & inventory, processes & change management
Learning
All training materials, Maximo work instructions and best practices are available to customers under active subscription.
Easy buying experience
The customer portal for the solution is a new way to experience the solution, to buy, mimicking a typical consultative approach experienced digitaly.
Key features
Maximize your asset maintenance outcomes by harnessing the power of generative AI through insights-driven decision-making.
Improve asset reliability with condition-based predictive maintenance based on asset health insights from operational data and analytics.
Visual Inspection puts the power of computer vision AI capabilities into the hands of your quality control and inspection teams.
